India Mumbai blasts 1993: Two sentenced to death

Image copyright AFP Image caption The bombings killed 257 people in Mumbai

A court in the Indian city of Mumbai has sentenced two men to death for their role in bomb attacks in 1993.

Firoz Khan and Tahir Merchant were convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder.

Abu Salem, who fled India after the bombings and was extradited from Portugal in 2005, received a life sentence, along with Karimulla Khan.

The blasts, allegedly to avenge the killing of Muslims in riots, targeted a dozen sites and killed 257 people.

Another man, Riyaz Siddiqui, was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Seven men were detained between 2003 and 2010 and were tried separately as they were arrested towards the end of a previous trial.

A court found six of them guilty in June. One man, Mustafa Dossa, died of cardiac arrest soon after his conviction.

One man was acquitted.