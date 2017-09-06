India Supreme Court allows rape victim, 13, to terminate pregnancy

Image copyright Getty Images

India's Supreme Court has given permission to a 13-year-old rape victim from the city of Mumbai to terminate her pregnancy.

The girl, who is 32 weeks pregnant, needed the court's assent since Indian law allows terminations after 20 weeks only if the mother's life is in danger.

The pregnancy was discovered after her parents took her to a doctor to seek treatment for obesity.

The abortion is set to take place on Friday, her lawyer told the BBC.

The girl alleges she was raped by her father's colleague. He is under arrest.

Her case comes just days after a 10-year-old, also a rape victim, gave birth to a baby girl in the northern city of Chandigarh.

Her plight made global headlines after the court turned down her request for an abortion on the grounds that she was too far into her pregnancy.

In May, a similar case was reported from the northern town of Haryana where a 10-year-old, allegedly raped by her stepfather, was allowed to abort. None of the girls can be named for legal reasons.