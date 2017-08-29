Mumbai: Heavy rains bring India financial capital to a standstill

BBC Marathi's Mayuresh Konnour documents the heaviest downfall Mumbai has received in years.

  • A vegetable seller sits at his stall, amid a flood left by the heavy rains in Mumbai. BBC

    Heavy rainfall in the western city of Mumbai has disrupted life in India's financial capital. The local trains - known as the city's lifeline - have been halted, cars are stuck on roads, and airport operations suspended.

    Officials believe this downpour could be the heaviest rainfall since 2005. City residents have been asked to not leave their homes, and those who braved it to work are stranded.

    People are reaching out to help on social media - they are using the hashtag #RainHosts to offer shelter to those stranded.

  • Two children with umbrellas on a flooded street BBC

    Across the city, the transport infrastructure has been affected, with railway stations and trains flooded, as well as reported traffic jams on all major roads. Operations at Mumbai airport have also been suspended.

    Indian media reports that three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert and are monitoring the situation.