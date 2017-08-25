India

Ram Rahim: Popular Indian guru convicted of rape

  • 25 August 2017
Popular Indian guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape and will be sentenced on Monday.

Tens of thousands of his supporters had flocked to Chandigarh in north India ahead of his arrival at court.

Thousands of army, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed amid fears of violence.

The BBC's Robin Singh says the army has taken him into protective custody and he will be transferred to a military base.