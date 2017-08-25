Ram Rahim: Popular Indian guru convicted of rape
- 25 August 2017
- From the section India
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Popular Indian guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape and will be sentenced on Monday.
Tens of thousands of his supporters had flocked to Chandigarh in north India ahead of his arrival at court.
Thousands of army, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed amid fears of violence.
The BBC's Robin Singh says the army has taken him into protective custody and he will be transferred to a military base.