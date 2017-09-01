How modernity is creeping into India's remote tribal communities

Saraswati, 13, (right) with her aunt Samli Bai, 35, gets ready for school. As a result of increased awareness in the village, Saraswati' family - like several others - got a toilet in their house last year. "Earlier, I used to go out, but in the monsoon it was all dirty," she says. "I am also scared of ghosts after dark so my mother had to come with me."