Mithali Raj's cricket record delights Indians

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mithali Raj is the captain of women's cricket team in India

Indians are praising Mithali Raj after she became the leading run-scorer in women's one-day international cricket.

The captain of the women's team reached 6,028 runs by scoring 69 in India's World Cup group-game defeat by Australia at Bristol on Wednesday.

A day later, accolades haven't stopped with most Twitter users saying Raj's achievement has taken women's cricket to new heights in India.

India are due to play New Zealand on Saturday in a must-win game.

The 34-year-old passed former England captain Charlotte Edwards' tally of 5,992.

Raj, who made her debut in 1999, was playing her 183rd ODI and averages 51.52. She has also played 10 Tests and 63 Twenty20s.

Most Twitter users feel that Raj's record will make women's cricket more popular in India.

'Loves records'

The Indian captain is not new to breaking records.

She became the first woman to score seven consecutive half-centuries in one-day international cricket, making 71 against England in the same tournament.

She had also won praise for the way she answered a question at a press event on the eve of the tournament.

When asked who her favourite male cricketer was, she replied: "Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is?"

Cricket is hugely popular in India and is often referred to as a religion. But men's team take a large chunk of fans' admiration for cricketers.

Analysts say that players like Raj may well be on course to change the status quo.