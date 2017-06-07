Five farmers die in shooting at protest rally in India

Image copyright S Niyazi Image caption Farmers have held protest rallies in different parts of the state

At least five farmers are dead after shots were fired during a protest in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

It is unclear who opened fire during the rally in Mandsaur district on Tuesday. Protesters say it was police.

The state's home minister, Bhupendra Singh, denied this, telling local media "there was no firing by the police".

The farmers want the government to write off their debts, and set a minimum price for their produce.

They have been protesting for days to put pressure on the government and other parts of the state have also witnessed similar rallies.

'War with farmers'

Mr Singh said an investigation had been ordered to find out who opened fire at the protest site.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was "deeply pained by the turn of events".

"I have already accepted all fair demands of the farmers," he said.

Mr Chouhan also announced that the state government would give compensation to the families of the victims, and pay medical expenses for the injured.

Rahul Gandhi, vice-president of the main opposition Congress party, said Mr Chouhan's government "was at war with farmers".

Mr Chouhan rejected the allegation and accused the Congress party of instigating farmers.