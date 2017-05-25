Inside India's new homemade luxury train

The Tejas Express has begun running between Mumbai and the tourist state of Goa.

  • In this photograph taken on May 22, 2017, Indian passengers travel onboard the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa in Mumbai AFP

    The first luxury train made in India has just been flagged off. The Tejas Express has air-conditioned carriages, reclining seats and an on-board entertainment system featuring Bollywood films.

  • In this photograph taken on May 22, 2017, Indian passengers travel onboard the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa in Mumbai. AFP

    The train also boasts wi-fi, a selection of games and even audio channels.

  • In this photograph taken on May 21, 2017, an Indian guard communicates with the driver during a trial of the Tejas Express luxury train the Tejas Express luxury train before its first journey between Mumbai and Goa at the Chattrapati Shivaji Terminus terminus station in Mumbai. AFP

    The Tejas Express takes eight-and-a-half hours to reach Goa from Mumbai - only marginally quicker than regular services.

  • In this photograph taken on May 23, 2017, the Tejas Express luxury train leaves for its first return journey between Goa and Mumbai at the Karmali railway station in the Indian state of Goa. AFP

    The 20-coach train has automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for Indian Railways. It is capable of reaching speeds of 124 mph (200 kmph), but there are speed restrictions on the line.

  • In this photograph taken on May 21, 2017, Indian staff paste stickers below an emergency window of the Tejas Express luxury train before its first journey between Mumbai and Goa at the Chattrapati Shivaji Terminus terminus station in Mumbai. AFP

    It is scheduled to run five times a week, apart from during India's four-month monsoons when it will run three days a week.

  • In this photograph taken on May 22, 2017, Indian staff prepare a food trolley onboard the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa in Mumbai AFP

    A catering trolley offers food and vending machines dispense tea and coffee on the train.

  • In this photograph taken on May 22, 2017, Indian passengers wave to relatives onboard the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa in Mumbai. AFP

    "It is like what airlines offer," one passenger told the AFP news agency. "I think this train a good idea."

  • In this photograph taken on May 22, 2017, Indian passengers watch television screens onboard the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa in Mumbai. AFP

    Tickets in second class cost around 1,190 rupees ($18; £13) while first class tickets are in the range of 2,590 rupees.

  • In this photograph taken on May 22, 2017, Indian passengers pose for a photograph alongside the Tejas Express luxury train during its first journey between Mumbai and Goa at Ratnagiri AFP

    If the service proves to be popular, officials plan to expand it to other lines, starting with neighbouring Gujarat state, according to reports.