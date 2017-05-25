Inside India's new homemade luxury train
The Tejas Express has begun running between Mumbai and the tourist state of Goa.
AFP
The first luxury train made in India has just been flagged off. The Tejas Express has air-conditioned carriages, reclining seats and an on-board entertainment system featuring Bollywood films.
AFP
The train also boasts wi-fi, a selection of games and even audio channels.
AFP
The Tejas Express takes eight-and-a-half hours to reach Goa from Mumbai - only marginally quicker than regular services.
AFP
The 20-coach train has automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for Indian Railways. It is capable of reaching speeds of 124 mph (200 kmph), but there are speed restrictions on the line.
AFP
It is scheduled to run five times a week, apart from during India's four-month monsoons when it will run three days a week.
AFP
A catering trolley offers food and vending machines dispense tea and coffee on the train.
AFP
"It is like what airlines offer," one passenger told the AFP news agency. "I think this train a good idea."
AFP
Tickets in second class cost around 1,190 rupees ($18; £13) while first class tickets are in the range of 2,590 rupees.
AFP
If the service proves to be popular, officials plan to expand it to other lines, starting with neighbouring Gujarat state, according to reports.