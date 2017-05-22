The transgender staff of India's newest metro service

This is the first time India's government has earmarked roles for transgender men and women - and 23 are set to start.

  Transgender employees take selfies inside one of the new coaches of the Cochin metro

    The southern Indian state of Kerala has hired 23 transgender women to work for the metro service in the city of Cochin, an initiative aimed at fighting discrimination.

  Transgender employees at the soon to be inaugurated Ambattukavu station

    This marks the first time an Indian government agency has allotted roles for members of the transgender community.

  Transgender employees at a metro station

    The new recruits are currently undergoing training for their new roles and are being familiarised with the trains and stations.

  Inside metro

    They say that they are excited about the opportunity and hope it ends discrimination against them.

  training room for metro employees

    Metro officials told Indian reporters that the new employees would work as ticket agents and cleaning staff.

  Transgender employees inside one of the new coaches of the Cochin metro

    They say they hope the move will pave the way for other firms to begin employing members of the transgender community.

  Transgender employees inside one of the new coaches of the Cochin metro

    Kerala is the first Indian state to enact a policy aimed at ending discrimination towards transgenders, who are generally excluded from mainstream employment.

  Transgender employees inside one of the new coaches of the Cochin metro

    The metro service is ready to run, but still waiting for an official inauguration date. These women say they are eagerly awaiting the day.