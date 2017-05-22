The transgender staff of India's newest metro service
This is the first time India's government has earmarked roles for transgender men and women - and 23 are set to start.
The southern Indian state of Kerala has hired 23 transgender women to work for the metro service in the city of Cochin, an initiative aimed at fighting discrimination.
This marks the first time an Indian government agency has allotted roles for members of the transgender community.
The new recruits are currently undergoing training for their new roles and are being familiarised with the trains and stations.
They say that they are excited about the opportunity and hope it ends discrimination against them.
Metro officials told Indian reporters that the new employees would work as ticket agents and cleaning staff.
They say they hope the move will pave the way for other firms to begin employing members of the transgender community.
Kerala is the first Indian state to enact a policy aimed at ending discrimination towards transgenders, who are generally excluded from mainstream employment.
The metro service is ready to run, but still waiting for an official inauguration date. These women say they are eagerly awaiting the day.