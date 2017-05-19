Several missing after Goa bridge collapse

Image copyright PTI Image caption The bridge was reportedly more than 60 years old and was banned from use

At least two people have died and several others are feared missing after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the western state of Goa.

People had gathered on the bridge to watch emergency services rescue a man who had jumped into the Sanvordem river in Curchorem.

Local media reported that more than 50 people were on the bridge when it collapsed late on Thursday evening.

The bridge was reportedly more than 60 years old and was banned from use.

A local police officer told the Hindustan Times that more people were likely to be "trapped under the collapsed bridge".

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was also monitoring the rescue operation.

South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar told the Goa Herald newspaper that "it was an unfortunate tragedy".

"The bridge must be demolished as the government had notified it as a dangerous bridge and notices were placed both the side of the bridge not to use it.

"Right now the priority is to recover the bodies," he added.