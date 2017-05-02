India says Pakistan 'mutilated' soldiers

Image copyright AP Image caption Relations between India and Pakistan have been tense

India says Pakistani troops have killed two of its soldiers and mutilated their bodies in the disputed Kashmir region.

The Indian army said Pakistani forces on Monday attacked one of their patrol units along the de facto border.

It added that mutilating the bodies was an "unsoldierly act".

Pakistan has denied the allegation, saying its army "was a highly professional force" that would "never disrespect a soldier".

India's Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said the incident was "reprehensible and inhuman", adding that such acts "do not take place even during war".

"Such acts are unheard of even during wars and definitely never in peace time," he said in a statement broadcast on Indian television.

"The entire country has full faith in the army that they will give the appropriate response."

Claimed by both countries, Kashmir has been a flashpoint for more than 60 years.

Kashmir - the region at the heart of dispute

India soldier 'beheaded' in Kashmir

Five things to know about Kashmir

India and Pakistan have disputed the territory for nearly 70 years - since independence from Britain.

Both countries claim the whole territory but control only parts of it.

Since 1989 there has been an armed revolt in the Muslim-majority region against rule by India, which is mostly Hindu.

Two out of three wars fought between India and Pakistan centred on Kashmir.

A new war could be even more disastrous as both states now have nuclear arsenals.

Meanwhile, authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir have cancelled by-elections for a parliamentary seat following violence in the state.

The situation has been tense in the region since security forces clashed with protesters during another by-election on 9 April.

Eight killed in Kashmir poll violence

Man tied to car 'to shield army' - BBC News

Kashmir social media ban criticised

At least eight people died and scores suffered injuries in the clashes.

Paramilitary forces fired bullets and shotgun pellets as people protesting against Indian rule stormed polling stations near the capital, Srinagar.

Separatist leaders had called for a boycott of the vote.