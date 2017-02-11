Chinese man trapped in India goes home after 50 years

Image caption Mr Wang's mother died in 2006 before he could go back and see her

A Chinese man who was trapped in India for more than 50 years has finally been reunited with his family.

The BBC had reported how Wang Qi, an army surveyor who says he accidentally crossed into India in 1963, had not been given the necessary documents to leave the country.

He was visited by Chinese diplomats shortly after, who told him efforts were being made to take him back.

Mr Wang was met by family members on arrival by air in Beijing.

He will now fly on to his home city of Xianyang.

He flew out from Delhi on Friday night accompanied by his son.

Chinese officials took him and his family out shopping in a Delhi mall before they boarded the flight.

The Indian foreign ministry gave him a document stating that he was cleared to leave. His family were given Indian passports so that they could leave with him, if they so chose.

His wife, an Indian citizen, did not accompany him.

Image caption It is not clear if Mr Wang will return to his Indian family

It is not clear if Mr Wang plans to return to India. He was never granted citizenship and was given a Chinese passport in 2013.

Mr Wang says he was "tasked with building roads for the Chinese army" and was captured when he "strayed erroneously" into India's territory in January 1963.

"I had gone out of my camp for a stroll but lost my way. I was tired and hungry. I saw a Red Cross vehicle and asked them to help me. They handed me over to the Indian army," he said.

He spent the next seven years in a number of different jails before a court ordered his release in 1969.

Police took him to Tirodi, a far-flung village in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. He had not been allowed to leave the country since then.