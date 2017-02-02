Workers race to clean India Chennai oil spill

  • 2 February 2017
The oil spill happened after two ships collided off the coast of Chennai in southern India.

  • An Indian man takes photographs on his mobile phone of black oil as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast Getty Images

    Two ships collided off the coast of the southern Indian city of Chennai (Madras) resulting in one tonne of oil spilling into the sea on Tuesday.

  • Members of the Pollution Response Team remove black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast Getty Images

    The oil slick has now reached the city's beaches and efforts are under way to clean it up.

  • Members of the Pollution Response Team remove black oil washed ashore Getty Images

    The oil spill has prevented fishermen from going out to sea.

  • Members of the Pollution Response Team lift the body of an oil-covered turtle from boulders at the coast, Getty Images

    Officials say apart from fish, the oil spill has affected other marine life like turtles.

  • Members of the Pollution Response Team lift the body of an oil-covered turtle from boulders at the coast Getty Images

    The state government says steps are being taken to procure "oil dispersants" to rectify the situation.