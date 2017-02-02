Workers race to clean India Chennai oil spill
The oil spill happened after two ships collided off the coast of Chennai in southern India.
Two ships collided off the coast of the southern Indian city of Chennai (Madras) resulting in one tonne of oil spilling into the sea on Tuesday.
The oil slick has now reached the city's beaches and efforts are under way to clean it up.
The oil spill has prevented fishermen from going out to sea.
Officials say apart from fish, the oil spill has affected other marine life like turtles.
The state government says steps are being taken to procure "oil dispersants" to rectify the situation.