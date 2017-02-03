The strange ways Bollywood meets real life in India

  • 3 February 2017
  • From the section India

Photographer Fawzan Husain on how Indians love Bollywood and include stars in everyday situations.

  • Bollywood boards Fawzan Husain

    Hoardings and boards featuring popular Bollywood film stars are a fixture across India and, therefore, in high demand.

  • Bollywood balloons Fawzan Husain

    This stall operator at an Indian amusement park has used posters of stars to liven up his stall. Or perhaps to allow people to take aim at their least favourite actors?

  • Bollywood underwear Ayesha Takia Fawzan Husain

    Bollywood is used to sell everything in India from cars to biscuits and, as this photo demonstrates, bras.

  • Bollywood Asin Fawzan Husain

    Bollywood actresses make for good photo props: if you can't have the woman of your dreams you can at least take a photo with her.

  • Jab we met translates to when we met from the Hindi Fawzan Husain

    Fun props against a backdrop of Bollywood posters and the board of a popular movie is a good way to spend quality time together.

  • Bollywood kite Fawzan Husain

    Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat is set to fly high - on this kite that is.

  • Bollywood Priyanka Fawzan Husain

    Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who is making waves in the West as the lead in television series Quantico, makes a worthy backdrop as a snake to these budding DJs.

  • Bollywood art Fawzan Husain

    Bollywood film posters with their colourful kitsch also make for very good art.

  • Bollywood billboard Fawzan Husain

    If this poster of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan worked so well for him, why not photoshop it to sell juice?