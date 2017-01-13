Anil Kumble: MS Dhoni will always be a leader

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dhoni (right) took over the captaincy of India's Test side from Kumble (left)

Indian cricket team coach Anil Kumble has said that MS Dhoni, who recently stepped down as limited-overs captain, will always be "a leader in the team".

Kumble said Dhoni's decision shows how "selfless he is" because he thought it was "the right time for Virat Kohli to take over" as the new captain.

The coach added that Dhoni's "10 years of captaincy shows his phenomenal capabilities as a leader".

India will play England on Sunday in the first match of their ODI series.

Why MS Dhoni's place in cricket history is assured

Reliving Dhoni's 'unorthodox' decisions as captain

Kumble said Dhoni took over the captaincy from him in 2007 under difficult circumstances.

"It is not easy coming into the team as captain and having so many senior players. He managed them really well. He not just got the best out of them but also got the best for the team. Both as number one Test side and later on winning the World Cup...," the PTI news agency quoted him as saying.

Kumble added that Dhoni still had a lot to contribute to the team as a player.

"MS has been one of the best captains that we have had. Hats off to him and congratulations to him for what he has done as captain. Now looking forward to MS as the batsman and keeper and as a leader. He is still a leader in the team," Kumble added.