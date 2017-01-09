India divorce: How 'triple talaq' destroys lives

A practice in India that allows Muslim men to divorce their wives in an instant is facing fierce opposition.

"Triple talaq" - divorcing by saying the word talaq three times - is legal for Muslims in India but controversial. It is banned across much of the Islamic world.

India’s Supreme Court is deciding whether triple talaq is unconstitutional, a move that could help thousands of women.

