Diwali in Delhi: A colourful night turns smoggy grey

Diwali celebrations in the Indian capital Delhi have seen air pollution rise to hazardous levels after many firecrackers were set off.

Residents awoke from a night of colourful fireworks to find the city covered in a thick grey blanket of smog and authorities warned that pollution levels were critically high.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Diwali, the most important Hindu festival in India, celebrates the victory of good over evil

Image copyright AP Image caption Fire crackers are an integral part of celebrations and are set off in vast quantities

Image copyright AP Image caption Campaigns asking people to reduce their use of fire crackers have drawn little to no response

Image copyright AP Image caption On Monday, Delhi was enveloped in a thick blanket of smog

Image copyright AFP Image caption Levels of particulate matter in the air hazardous to health rose to nearly 10 times the safe limit of 100