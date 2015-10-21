Best friends with buffaloes: Inside India's Van Gujjar tribe

These are external links and will open in a new window
The Van Gujjars are among hundreds of nomadic tribes scattered all over India.
Originally from Jammu and Kashmir state, they have spread out across the Himalayas in search of rich forests and meadows for their water buffaloes. Their lives are mainly spent caring for their animals.
Every year, as the snow begins melting in the mountains, this nomadic tribe begins walking up in search of newer pastures.
Photographer Mansi Thapliyal accompanied this tribe on their 18-day, 200km (124 miles) journey state to the upper Himalayas in Uttarakhand state. Here's a selection of her work: