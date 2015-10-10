JJ Valaya: India designer brings royalty to Delhi streets

These are external links and will open in a new window
A selection of pictures taken by fashion designer-turned-photographer JJ Valaya, which shows models dressed up as characters from the Mughal and Rajput era amid scenes from present-day Delhi, are being exhibited in the Indian capital.
Valaya is one of India's best known designers and his clothes are often inspired by the opulence of the royal courts.
For this series of photographs, he made his models wear grand costumes designed by him and put them in "unstaged" chaotic settings of contemporary Delhi.
"The Indian capital has always been a seat of power and has a long history as the pivot of several empires. Today's Delhi... shows that its magic lives on its streets," Mr Valaya says.