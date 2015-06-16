Indian youth leap into skateboarding
- 16 June 2015
- From the section India
Skateboarding was virtually non-existent in cricket crazy India a few years ago.
But now there are more than 15 skate parks, up from just three in 2009. Last year, India held its first international skate tour and competition which attracted 60 skateboarders from India and abroad. Photographer Hari Adivarekar met some of skateboarding's newest recruits.