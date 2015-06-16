Indian youth leap into skateboarding

Skateboarding was virtually non-existent in cricket crazy India a few years ago.

But now there are more than 15 skate parks, up from just three in 2009. Last year, India held its first international skate tour and competition which attracted 60 skateboarders from India and abroad. Photographer Hari Adivarekar met some of skateboarding's newest recruits.

Image copyright Hari Adivarekar Image caption Abhishek 'Shakenbake', an avid skateboarder, says that interest in the sport is booming

Image copyright Hari Adivarekar Image caption Kalyan Rayithi, a national-level surfer and part-time skater from Vishakhapatnam, attempts a trick on a Goa beach

Image copyright Hari Adivarekar Image caption Anish Christopher, a store salesman by day, says he lives purely to skate. Despite multiple injuries, he is passionate about competing on tours

Image copyright Hari Adivarekar Image caption "Most of us end up skating in sketchy, rough street spots. This makes it too dangerous for any random person to try," says Shakenbake

Image copyright Hari Adivarekar Image caption The introduction of more skating parks in India means that more youngsters are taking to the sport

Image copyright Hari Adivarekar Image caption Briton Nick Smith, described by some as the "godfather of Indian skateboarding", designed and built India's first skate park in Goa in 2003. But as it is built on disputed land, skaters are not allowed there any more.

Image copyright Hari Adivarekar Image caption Australian skater Dean Palmer was a huge draw at India's first international skate tour and competition in Bangalore last year