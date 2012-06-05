Two Indians die in Lagos plane crash

Image copyright AP Image caption The number of casualties of on the ground is still not known

Two Indians are among the 153 people who died in Sunday's plane crash in the Nigerian city of Lagos, reports say.

Mahendra Singh Rathore was the the co-pilot of McDonnell Douglas MD-83, operated by Dana Air, Nigeria's civil aviation authority said.

And among the passengers was Rijo Eldos, a computer engineer from the southern state of Kerala, reports said.

The plane crashed into a printing works and residential buildings on Sunday afternoon before bursting into flames.

All 153 people on board, and an unknown number on the ground, were killed.

Mr Eldos's family told the Indian media that he was travelling from Abuja to Lagos to participate in a company meeting.

Indian-owned Dana Air, which has yet to make an official statement about the cause of the crash, has set up a 24-hour hotline for relatives.