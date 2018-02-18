The fire dragon dance in Tai Hang Village dates back to 1880. According to local legend, a huge python appeared in the village after a storm. After villagers killed the python a plague ravaged the village. A village elder was given instructions by Buddha to save the village: they would have to make a dragon using straw, place incense on the dragon, and stage a dance during the mid-autumn festival. Villagers followed these steps and the plague ended. The customs is still very much alive and tourists from all around the globe come to the village to watch the dance during the mid-autumn festival every year. The "Feature of Hong Kong Chinese New Year Miniature Exhibition" will run in Hong Kong until February 22.