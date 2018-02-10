Image copyright AFP Image caption Passengers quoted by local media said the bus was travelling much faster than normal

A double-decker bus has crashed in Hong Kong killing 19 people and injuring another 40, officials say.

The bus was carrying spectators and workers from horse races before it overturned in the New Territories area.

Some reports suggested it was going too fast. Firefighters are struggling to reach dozens still trapped inside.

There have been several bus accidents in the past few years in Hong Kong though the BBC's Martin Yip says public transport there is relatively safe.

Saturday's accident, however, appears to be the worst since July 2003, when a double-decker fell off an elevated road after being hit by a lorry, killing 21 people.