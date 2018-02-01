Image copyright AFP Image caption Joshua Wong and his contemporaries have been nominated for the prestigious prize

US lawmakers have nominated Hong Kong pro-democracy activists - including their 21-year-old leader Joshua Wong - for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He was nominated alongside Nathan Law, 24, and Alex Chow, 27, for "peaceful efforts to bring political reform and self-determination to Hong Kong".

A dozen members of Congress - both Republicans and Democrats - signed a letter nominating the group.

The move is likely to anger Beijing, which has jailed Mr Wong twice.

The so-called "umbrella movement" brought parts of central Hong Kong to a standstill for nearly three months in mid-2014.

Hong Kong - a former British colony - was handed over to China in 1997, and is supposed to have widespread autonomy under a "one country, two systems" agreement.

Activists like those in the umbrella movement are calling for full, open democracy - and even independence.

"Wong, Law, and Chow and the entire umbrella movement embody the peaceful aspirations of the people of Hong Kong who yearn to see their autonomies and way of life protected and their democratic aspirations fulfilled," the nomination letter said.

Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Chris Smith - the Republican chair and co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China - were among the signatories.

"This nomination could not be more timely as Hong Kong's long-cherished autonomy continues to erode," Mr Rubio wrote.

Mr Smith said the activists were following in the tradition of former peace prize winners, and "hold up a mirror to the ugly face of authoritarianism", he said.

In mid-January, the Mr Wong received a three-month prison sentence related to the protests. He had been on bail pending an appeal against another six-month term.

Mr Wong told Reuters news agency he hopes the nomination will give his group more power to strike a deal with the mainland government.

"I believe the nomination would show the international community and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping how the young generation will persist in fighting for democracy, even if we have to face imprisonment or a permanent ban from public office," he said.