A coach has crashed into the wall of a tunnel in China, killing at least 36 people and injuring 13, state media report.

The coach had left the city of Chengdu en route to Luoyang when it crashed in Shaanxi province just before midnight (16:00 GMT Thursday).

Rescue work was still under way as the injured people were taken to hospital.

Possible causes of the crash was not given. Deadly road accidents are common in China.