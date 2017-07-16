China house fire kills 22 in Jiangsu province

At least 22 people have died after a fire broke out in a two-storey house in eastern China, state media report.

Another three people were injured in the city of Changshu, north-west of Shanghai, Xinhua news agency says.

It says the fire - that started at about 04:30 local time (20:30 GMT Saturday) - has been put out.

It was not immediately known how many people lived in the building in Jiangsu province. An investigation into what caused the blaze is now under way.