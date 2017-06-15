China nursery blast hurts children

An explosion at a nursery in China has caused casualties, including children, reports say.

Official state news outlet Xinhua said the blast had taken place near a kindergarten in Fengxian county in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

The number of casualties is unclear, it said.

A local police official confirmed the incident to the AFP news agency and said it was under investigation, and that children had been injured..

The explosion is believed to have happened when children were leaving the school in the afternoon.

The cause of the blast is not yet known.