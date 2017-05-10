Hong Kong pro-democracy rally application rejected

Image copyright AP Image caption Hong Kong's pro-democracy marches draw big crowds every year (like here in 2016)

The organisers of Hong Kong's biggest annual pro-democracy march on 1 July say their application to protest this year has been rejected.

The Civil Human Rights Front said the decision was taken by the management of Victoria Park - the venue of the rally.

It linked the rejection to an expected visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China.

Hong Kong's authorities have not commented on the claim.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Free Press news portal reported that Victoria Park would be used by the Hong Kong Celebrations Association, which holds its own events to mark the handover on 1 July 1997.

Pro-democracy marches take place every year in Hong Kong, and have become a rallying point for those calling for democratic reforms in the territory.

In 2014, a big pro-government march was held, in response to civil disobedience campaigns by activists angered by what they described as Beijing's influence over elections in the territory.