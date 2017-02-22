Donald Tsang: Hong Kong former leader sentenced to 20 months

Image copyright AP Image caption Tsang arrived at court for sentencing, to be faced by a media scrum

Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for misconduct.

Tsang led Hong Kong from 2005 to 2012 and is the most senior official in the territory ever to stand trial for corruption.

He was found guilty last week of misconduct in public office, in a case related to a luxury flat in China.

In sentencing, Judge Andrew Chan said: "Never in my judicial career have I seen a man fall from so high."

A number of senior former officials in Hong Kong had written letters to the court in defence of Tsang's character.

Tsang was cleared last week of a second count of misconduct, while the jury failed to reach a verdict on a third charge of accepting an advantage.

After sentencing, Tsang was taken from court in handcuffs to the hospital where he has been staying since experiencing chest pain on Monday.

Designer flat

The case has worried a territory that prides itself on its relatively clean reputation.

The trial related to events which took place near the end of his term, between 2010 and 2012.

Prosecutors accused Mr Tsang of inappropriate and undeclared conflicts of interest, including renting a luxury flat in mainland China from the shareholder of a broadcast company whose licence applications he approved. They also alleged the flat was redecorated free of charge and that he later nominated the interior designer for an honour.

The jury found him guilty of misconduct over his failure to disclose the lease of the flat, but dismissed the charge related to the designer and did not reach a verdict on whether he accepted a bribe in the form of the refurbishment.

A career civil servant, Tsang rose through the ranks to become Hong Kong's second chief executive, following Tung Chee-hwa.

His deputy, former Chief Secretary Rafael Hui, was jailed for accepting bribes from a property tycoon in 2014.