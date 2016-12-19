China finds new love for wildlife films

British-Chinese cameraman Jacky Poon is among very few professionals documenting endangered animals hidden deep in China's mountains and valleys.

Many Chinese people were only introduced to wildlife films this year after the first nature blockbuster, Born in China, made an impressive debut in cinemas and a wildlife documentary called the Mystery Monkeys of Shangri-La won an Emmy nomination.

We hear from Jacky about what it is like to be part of the budding wildlife movie industry in China.