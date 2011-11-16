Mugabe thanks Hong Kong for 'protecting daughter'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Robert Mugabe is expected to travel to Beijing for a visit aimed at boosting investment

President Robert Mugabe has praised Hong Kong for protecting his daughter from harassment by British journalists, Zimbabwe's state media report.

Mr Mugabe made the comments as he attended his daughter Bona's graduation from City University in Hong Kong.

Bodyguards of Miss Mugabe, 22, were accused of assaulting reporters in 2009, but were not charged.

In the same year, Mr Mugabe's wife Grace was not charged after allegedly assaulting a photographer in Hong Kong.

Officials cited diplomatic immunity in Mrs Mugabe's case.

City University spokeswoman Karen Cheng told reporters that Mr and Mrs Mugabe, who own a house in Hong Kong, had attended the graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

She told the South China Morning Post that Mr Mugabe and his family took photos among the many graduates "like any other parent".

She said they "drew some attention" but most of the other parents did not realise who they were.

Mr Mugabe is expected to head to Beijing for a visit aimed at attracting more investment from China.