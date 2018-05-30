Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anniesa Hasibuan ran a travel agency in addition to her design work

A leading fashion designer, who made history at New York Fashion Week by having all her models wear headscarves, has been jailed for 18 years for fraud.

Indonesian designer Anniesa Hasibuan and her husband, Andika Surachman, were found guilty of running a scam through their travel agency, First Travel.

Prosecutors say they were paid over $60m (£45m) to organise mini pilgrimages to Mecca.

But they were accused of embezzling the money and the trips never took place.

Hasibuan has been described as a leader in Islamic fashion, due to her luxurious designs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hasibuan's designs have graced catwalks in New York, London and Cannes

Her works have been shown at fashion events in London, Istanbul and Cannes.

In 2016, she told the BBC her work was "inspired by princesses and queens".