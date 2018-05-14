Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police outside the station following the blast

Two people on a motorbike have carried out a suicide bombing at a police HQ in Surabaya, a day after a wave of deadly blasts in the Indonesian city.

Police officers were injured in the explosion, which occurred at 08:50 local time (01:50 GMT), but the extent of casualties was not immediately clear.

At least 13 people were killed in bomb attacks on three churches on Sunday.

The Islamic State group has said it was behind those attacks.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo described the string of attacks as "cowardly, undignified and inhumane".

"There will be no compromise in taking action on the ground to stop terrorism."

It was not yet clear whether the attacks were connected to deadly blasts on Sunday.

East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said full details could not be given yet "because we are still identifying victims at the scene and the crime scene is being handled".

On Sunday, a mother - along with two daughters who were wearing explosive belts - blew herself up at a church. The father, alongside his two sons, targeted two other churches.

Police say the family were among hundreds of Indonesians who had returned from Syria, where IS has been fighting government forces. No details were given about the family's alleged involvement in that conflict.

The bombings are the deadliest in Indonesia in more than a decade, and also left more than 40 people injured.

The South East Asian country has long struggled with Islamic militancy, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people - mostly foreign tourists - in the country's worst-ever terror attack.