Nine dead in Indonesia church bombings

Image copyright EPA Image caption The attacks were carried out within minutes of each other

Suicide bombers have attacked three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city Surabaya, killing at least nine people, police say.

Dozens of others were injured in the attacks, which occurred within minutes of each other. No group has so far said it carried them out.

TV pictures showed debris scattered around the entrance of one church.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, has seen a resurgence of Islamist militancy in recent months.

The bombings took place around 07:30 local time (00:30 GMT)

The country's intelligence agency said it was most likely to have been carried out by an Islamic State-inspired group, Jemaah Ansharut Daulah.

Days earlier, five members of the Indonesian security forces were killed during a standoff with militant Islamist prisoners at a high-security prison on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta.