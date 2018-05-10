N Korea-US summit set for Singapore

Image copyright Reuters

US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on 12 June, he has said.

In April, Mr Trump stunned the world by accepting an invitation to meet Mr Kim in an unprecedented sit-down.

The pair had previously exchanged insults and threats. The breakthrough came after landmark talks between North and South Korea.

Mr Trump's announcement came hours after he welcomed home three American detainees released by North Korea.

Their release came during a visit to Pyongyang by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to arrange details of the meeting between Mr Trump and Kim Jong-un.