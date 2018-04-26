Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Kim, left, is set to take a historic step when he attends his first summit

Kim Jong-un is set to become the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953, as he prepares to cross the border on Friday morning.

South Korea said President Moon Jae-in would personally meet Mr Kim at the border at 09:30 (00:30 GMT).

The historic summit will focus on the North's recent indications it could be willing to give up its nuclear weapons.

Talks are also proposed between Mr Kim and US President Trump by early June.

The North Korean leader left Pyongyang early on Friday morning to travel to the border, the North's state media reported.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCLBicker KCNA announces Kim Jong-Un’s departure for the #InterKoreanSummit saying their leader “will open-heartedly discuss with Moon Jae In all the issues arising in improving inter-Korean relations and achieving peace, prosperity and reunification of the Korean Peninsula.” — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) April 26, 2018 Report

Mr Kim will remain inside the demilitarised zone between the countries, but will cross the military demarcation line - a clearly defined marker of the official land border between the territories - into the border village of Panmunjom in Paju.

He will arrive by car then walk to the meeting point on foot, crossing the border not far from where a North Korean defector was shot multiple times by North Korean troops as he escaped, just five months ago.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The two leaders will meet in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea

At the summit, the two leaders will address North Korea's controversial nuclear weapons programme. Seoul has warned that reaching an agreement to rid Pyongyang of its nuclear weapons will be "difficult". North Korea's nuclear and missile technology has advanced significantly since the sides' leaders last met more than a decade ago.

"The difficult part is at what level the two leaders will be able to reach an agreement regarding willingness to denuclearise," South Korean presidential spokesperson Im Jong-seok said.

The meeting - the third of its kind following summits in 2000 and 2007 - is the result of months of improving relations between the two Koreas, and paves the way for a planned meeting between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump.

Mike Pompeo, who was confirmed as the new US secretary of state on Thursday, met Mr Kim earlier this month to prepare for a meeting between the leaders. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders published the first pictures of the meeting following Mr Pompeo's confirmation.

Earlier on Thursday, in a freewheeling phone interview with the Fox News channel, President Trump had cast some doubt on the summit with Kim, saying "maybe the meeting doesn't even take place". He also said he was considering three or four dates as well as five possible locations, if it were to go ahead.

As the US and North Korea tentatively pursued a thaw in relations, a US couple filed an extraordinary lawsuit against North Korea in federal court, alleging that their 22-year-old son Otto Warmbier was "brutally tortured and murdered" by Kim Jong Un's "criminal" regime.

Warmbier was detained in the country and held captive for 17 months. He was brought home to the US last June in a coma and died shortly after.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How to talk to North Korea

Nuclear negotiation

Mr Kim announced last week that he would suspend nuclear tests for the time being. The move was welcomed by the US and South Korea as a positive step, although Chinese researchers have indicated that North Korea's nuclear test site may be unusable after a rock collapse following its last test in September.

As well as addressing Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, the leaders of the two Koreas are expected to discuss a path to peace on the peninsula to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, and a series of economic and social issues.

South Korea and the US say they are suspending annual military drills for a day while the summit takes place.

How the summit will unfold

Every detail of the summit has been precisely planned - from the timetable to the dinner menu. Mr Moon will meet Mr Kim and his delegation of nine officials at the concrete blocks which mark the demarcation line on the border, Mr Im told reporters on Thursday.

South Korean honour guards will then escort the leaders to a welcome ceremony at a plaza in Panmunjom, a military compound in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two countries.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The heavily guarded Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) divides the two Koreas - the concrete border line stretches between the buildings

Official talks between Mr Moon and Mr Kim will begin at 10:30 local time (01:30 GMT) at the Peace House in Panmunjom. The pair will break after the first session and will have lunch separately - with the delegation from the North crossing back to their side of the border.

At an afternoon ceremony, Mr Moon and Mr Kim will plant a pine tree using soil and water from both countries, to symbolise "peace and prosperity".

Following the tree planting, they will walk together before starting the next round of talks. The summit will conclude with the leaders signing an agreement and delivering a joint statement before dinner. The banquet will be held on the South's side - and a carefully planned menu has already been announced.

Kim Jong-un will be served the Swiss potato dish rösti - a nod to his time studying in Switzerland - along with the North's signature dish of cold noodles, and a North Korean liquor.

After dinner, the delegations will watch a video called "Spring of One", before Mr Kim returns home.

Who will attend

Mr Kim will be accompanied by nine officials, including his sister, Kim Yo-jong, who led the North's delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea earlier this year. Kim Yong-nam, North Korea's nominal head of state, will also attend.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kim Yo-jong's visit to Pyeongchang mesmerised the crowds

In a rare move - one not seen at previous inter-Korean summits - the delegation will also feature top military officials and diplomats. South Korean presidential spokesperson Mr Im said he was encouraged by this shift.

"I feel North Korea is sending their key military officials to the summit as they too believe denuclearisation and peace are important," he said.

"North Korea appears to take into account not only the inter-Korean summit but also the subsequent North-US summit and efforts for international co-operation."

South Korea will send seven officials along with President Moon, including the ministers for defence, foreign affairs and unification. The chairman of South Korea's joint chiefs of staff was a late addition to his entourage.

The path to the summit

The summit is the culmination of months of improving relations between the two countries, a trend few would have predicted as tension rose in recent years.

The rapprochement began in January when Mr Kim suggested he was "open to dialogue" with South Korea. The following month the two countries marched under one flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Mr Kim's new appetite for diplomacy led to a meeting with senior South Korean officials in March - the first time officials from Seoul had met the young leader since he came to power in 2011 - to map out details for a meeting with Mr Moon.