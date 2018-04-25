Anzac Day marked in Australia and New Zealand

  • 25 April 2018

The day marking the countries' participation in World War One is a time of remembrance and national pride.

  • Members of the Mudgeeraba light horse troop take part in the ANZAC dawn service in Currumbin, Australia (25 April 2018) Getty Images

    As is tradition, many people rose early to attend dawn services. The day marks the anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) landing at Gallipoli in Turkey in World War One and remembers the thousands who lost their lives.

  • World War I images are projected on a building at the Cenotaph during the Anzac Day dawn service in Sydney (25 April 2018) Getty Images

    Historic images of military servicemen and women were projected onto a building in Sydney during its dawn service. The first Anzac Day commemorations were held on 25 April 1916.

  • Servicemen make their way down Elizabeth Street during the ANZAC Day parade in Sydney, Australia (25 April 2018) Getty Images

    The parade in Sydney was, for the first time ever, led by hundreds of female veterans. Other cities in Australia, including Hobart and Darwin, also saw women appear at the front of marches for the first time.

  • People gather as war veterans make their way down Elizabeth Street during the ANZAC Day parade in Sydney, Australia (25 April 2018) Getty Images

    This year's celebrations in Sydney also saw security measures stepped up. Concrete barriers were reinforced with steel to protect crowds against vehicle attacks.

  • Merchant seaman Guy Griffiths, 96, pays his respects at the eternal flame during the dawn service at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance on Anzac Day (25 April 2018) Getty Images

    Crowds gathered in Melbourne at the Shrine of Remembrance to pay their respects at the eternal flame. It symbolises the nation's remembrance and gratitude towards its war dead. Among them, this 96-year-old merchant seaman, Guy Griffiths.

  • Poppies are laid on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior during the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand (25 April 2018) Getty Images

    People in Wellington, New Zealand, laid poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, a symbol of remembrance for those who did not make the journey home.

  • A soldier stands at attention during an Anzac (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day dawn service in Canakkale (25 April 2018) Getty Images

    Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders also travelled to Turkey's Gallipoli peninsula, to attend dawn services on the beaches where the Anzac troops first landed in 1915.

  • Young people attend a dawn service at Gallipoli, Turkey (25 April 2018) Getty Images

    The military campaign is seen as marking Australia and New Zealand's post-colonial emergence on the international stage. Attending a Gallipoli service has become something of a right of passage for young people in recent years.

  • Prince Charles and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull attend the Anzac dawn service EPA

    Some 2,400 Australians were killed in the battle to recapture the French town of Villers-Bretonneux from German forces. As part of Anzac Day commemorations, the Prince of Wales attended a service on behalf of the Queen at the Australian National Memorial in the town.

