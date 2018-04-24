Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kim Jong-Un and Moon Jae-In will be served dishes from both parts of the Korean peninsula

North Korea's Kim Jong-un is to be served a Swiss potato dish at a summit dinner with the South, in an apparent attempt to remind him of school.

Mr Kim is said to have studied in Switzerland, though this has never been confirmed.

Meanwhile, for the benefit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a flat sea fish reminiscent of his port city hometown of Busan is on the menu.

Friday's leaders' summit is the first between the two Koreas since 2007.

Produce and recipes will come from both countries, hosts South Korea said.

The North's signature dish of cold noodles will be cooked on the South side of the demilitarised zone by a chef from Pyongyang's renowned Okryu Gwan restaurant, at President Moon's request.

The Swiss fried potato dish to be served to Mr Kim is known as rösti.

Image copyright The Blue House Image caption South Korea's presidency published pictures of the dishes - here the rösti

Munbaeju, a distilled liquor which originated in the North but is now made in the South, will also be served at the summit, the South Korean government confirmed in a post (in Korean) on the Presidential Facebook page.

The choice of baked John Dory to honour Mr Moon is because the fish is commonly served in his hometown, the South Korean port city, Busan.

The summit is the result of diplomatic efforts to negotiate North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Image copyright The Blue House Image caption Mr Moon will be served baked John Dory, common in his hometown

Seoul has been known to make political points through the food it serves visiting leaders.

When US President Donald Trump visited in 2017, his dish included prawns fished from waters near islands that are disputed between South Korea and Japan.