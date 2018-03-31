Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kami Rita Sherpa is hoping to make history by climbing Mount Everest 22 times

For most people, preparing to climb the world's highest mountain would be a daunting experience fraught with unknowns.

But not for 48-year-old Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa.

He will set off on Sunday aiming to break the record for the number of successful climbs to the top of Mount Everest.

The current record of 21 successful ascents is jointly held by Kami Rita and two other Nepali climbers.

But his fellow countrymen have both retired, meaning a successful summit could cement his place as the world's most experienced Everest climber.

"I am making yet another attempt to create history to make the entire Sherpa community and my country proud," he told Efe news agency earlier this week.

The mountaineer works as a guide for a US-based company that organises climbing expeditions.

He first climbed Everest in 1994 and completed his most recent ascent last May.

Foreign climbers usually rely on help from experienced Sherpa guides like him.

They are paid to do things such as prepare the route, fix ropes in place, and carry the necessary climbing kit.

Kami Rita will lead a team of 29 climbers from all over the world during his attempt.

The group, which includes American and Japanese mountaineers, will set off for base camp on Sunday and will begin the full ascent two weeks later.

When they reach the top will depend on the weather conditions.

"If everything goes according to the plan, I will make the final summit push on May 29," Kami Rita told The Kathmandu Post.

But he says that he will continue to break records even if the climb is successful.

"I will continue to climb Everest even if I set the record this year," he told Efe, adding that his aim was to reach the summit 25 times.

"I want to make history," he said.