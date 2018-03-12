Image copyright Saroj Basnet Image caption The plane veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon

A plane carrying 71 passengers and crew has crashed on landing at Nepal's Kathmandu airport, with at least eight deaths confirmed.

Rescuers pulled bodies from the charred wreckage of the plane, operated by Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, after a raging fire was put out.

Flight BS211 veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon.

All flights in and out of Tribhuvan International Airport have been cancelled, according to local media.

Image copyright Twitter/@Bishnusapkota

The plane was identified in local media as S2-AGU, a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop, but this has not been officially confirmed.

The flight landed at at 14:20 local time (08:35 GMT), according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

What do we know of the casualties?

The plane was carrying 67 passengers and four crew.

Police and airport sources have confirmed eight deaths with more feared while, according to AFP news agency, at least 27 people were killed.

Between 17 and 30 passengers were taken to hospital, according to different media.

