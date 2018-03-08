Image copyright Reuters Image caption The North's Paralympic team has arrived in Pyeongchang

The two Koreas will not march together at the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang on Friday, officials in the South have said.

The sides had reportedly earlier agreed to do so and no reason has yet been given for the decision.

The two nations did march together at the opening of the Winter Olympics at the same venue on 9 February.

That had been seen as part of a gradual rapprochement in bilateral ties and the nations later agreed a leaders' summit.

The summit is expected to discuss how to reduce tension on the peninsula.

"After discussion with the North, the two Koreas decided not to march together at the opening ceremony," the South's Yonhap news agency quoted the South Korean Paralympic Committee (KPC) as saying on Thursday.

Yonhap said the KPC would set out the reasons in a statement later.

The Pyeongchang Paralympics run until 18 March.

The two Koreas had held a landmark diplomatic meeting in the North's capital, Pyongyang, earlier this week.

A South Korean delegation is now en route to the US and is expected to pass on a message from the North's leader, Kim Jong-un.

China has welcomed the forthcoming talks but warned it was too early to assume they would bring a lasting breakthrough on the central issue - nuclear weapons.