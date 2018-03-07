The girl who sabotaged her own wedding
- 7 March 2018
Monika was minutes away from becoming one of India's many child brides when she sabotaged her parents' plans to marry her off.
The teenager is one of a growing number of girls in India rebelling against the outlawed but still widely practised custom of child marriage.