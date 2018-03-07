Image caption Kandy has suffered days of violence

Police in Sri Lanka have used tear gas to disperse Buddhist rioters in the city of Kandy, who have been attacking mosques and Muslim-owned businesses.

They are defying a curfew imposed after a Buddhist youth died during an altercation with a group of Muslims.

Three police were injured in overnight clashes in a suburb of Kandy in central Sri Lanka and a state of emergency has been declared in the area.

All police leave has been cancelled and authorities are blocking social media.

"Access to certain social media sites and messaging platforms will be restricted with immediate effect until further notice," said a statement from Sri Lanka's largest mobile phone provider Dialog.

Police commandos are out in force in Kandy

A senior government minister told the BBC Facebook, WhatsApp and other social platforms were being used to carry hate speech and misinformation aimed at inciting more violence.

Last week, the eastern town of Ampara also saw anti-Muslim violence over a dispute in a shop.

The authorities feared retaliation after a young Muslim man's body was found in a burnt-out building in Kandy on Tuesday.

Fresh clashes between Sinhala and Muslim mobs erupted in several areas overnight, and a number of properties were set on fire.

"The police arrested seven people. Three police officers were injured from the incidents," police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara told Reuters.

Tension has been on the rise in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka since 2012, said to have been fuelled by hardline Buddhists.

Under the state of emergency, the authorities are able to arrest and detain suspects for long periods, and deploy forces where needed.

It is the first time in seven years Sri Lanka has imposed the measure. The country was under a state of emergency for nearly three decades when the government fought Tamil rebels in the civil war that ended in 2009.