North and South Korea have kicked off talks on Pyongyang's possible participation in the Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The talks come after the North's participation in the Olympics, widely seen as successful piece of diplomacy which brought a hint of rapprochement.

However, countries like the US and Japan remain wary of nuclear-armed North Korea's intentions.

It would be North Korea's first ever attendance at any Winter Paralympics.

Only two athletes, both para skiers, have been invited to take part in the Games, which will be held from 9-18 March.

But North Korea last month agreed that it would send a 150-strong delegation, including cheerleaders and support staff, to the Paralympics.

Officials from both Koreas met on Tuesday morning on the northern side of the demilitarised zone, according to Seoul's unification ministry.

They are expected to discuss the events North Korea's athletes will compete in as well as travel and accommodation plans for the North's delegation.

Lee Joo-tae, who is leading South Korea's delegation at the talks, told reporters they would do their best to maintain the current atmosphere for improved inter-Korean relations, the Yonhap news agency reports.

North Korea sent a controversial senior general, Kim Yong-chol, to the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games on Sunday.

He also met South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and, according to South Korea, said North Korea would be willing to re-open talks with US officials.

The US had said such talks could lead to a "brighter path", but has insisted that North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons must remain the end goal.

The Korean peninsula has been divided since the 1950-53 war and the two sides have never signed a peace treaty.