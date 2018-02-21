Image copyright AFP Image caption Nawaz Sharif (centre) denies any wrongdoing

Pakistan's Supreme Court has disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as head of his party.

Mr Sharif was ordered to step down as prime minister last year amid corruption allegations that he denies.

The court ruled that his earlier dismissal from office made him ineligible to lead the PML-N.

All decisions taken by Mr Sharif while head of the party were declared void, including nominations for candidates in Senate elections due in a fortnight.

"The Election Commission is directed to remove the name of Nawaz Sharif as president of PML-N from all official records," Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said.

"As a result, all steps taken, all orders passed by Nawaz Sharif are also declared to be as if they had never been taken."

The ruling is being seen as a blow to Mr Sharif who has consistently claimed he is the victim of a political conspiracy.

He is currently on trial in an anti-corruption court following an inquiry into his family finances. A verdict is due next month.

The PML-N has a majority in the lower house and hoped to win control of the Senate in the forthcoming elections, which are scheduled to take place months before an expected general election.