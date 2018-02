Image copyright AFP/getty Image caption Choi was an adviser to South Korea's first female president

A South Korean court has sentenced Choi Soon-sil, an old friend of former president Park Geun-hye, to 20 years in jail for corruption, influence-peddling and abuse of power.

Choi was at the heart of a massive corruption scandal that brought down Ms Park, the country's first female president.

She had acted for years as an adviser to Ms Park, who has been impeached and is also on trial.

Ms Park has denied any wrongdoing.