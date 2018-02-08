Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia guilty of corruption
Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia has been sentenced to five years in jail for corruption.
The verdict was read out in a court in Dhaka after police used tear gas to disperse thousands of her supporters.
Ms Zia, 72, denies misusing international funds donated to a charitable children's trust.
The sentence means she is barred from parliamentary polls due this year. She said the charges were politically motivated.
Ms Zia has long been a rival of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.