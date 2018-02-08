Image copyright AFP Image caption Khaleda Zia denies the charges against her

Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia has been sentenced to five years in jail for corruption.

The verdict was read out in a court in Dhaka after police used tear gas to disperse thousands of her supporters.

Ms Zia, 72, denies misusing international funds donated to a charitable children's trust.

The sentence means she is barred from parliamentary polls due this year. She said the charges were politically motivated.

Ms Zia has long been a rival of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.