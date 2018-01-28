Kabul mourns 100 dead after ambulance bomb

Image copyright EPA Image caption Security officials guarded the scene of the attack on Sunday morning

More than 100 people are now believed to have been killed in a suicide bombing on Saturday in Kabul.

Attackers drove an ambulance past a police checkpoint to get to a crowded street in a district full of government buildings and embassies.

Afghanistan's government has declared a day of mourning for Sunday, as funerals take place and relatives search hospitals for survivors.

The Taliban - a hardline Islamist group - said it was behind the attack.