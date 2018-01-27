Huge explosion rocks Afghan capital

Casualties are reported after a huge explosion in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

Police say it was a suicide bomb attack near the old interior ministry building, which is close to the offices of the European Union and the High Peace Council.

Details are still unclear but witnesses say the area was crowded with people.

Exactly a week ago Taliban militants killed 22 people, mostly foreigners, in a luxury hotel in Kabul.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.