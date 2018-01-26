Image copyright EPA Image caption The cause of the fire is not yet known

At least 31 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital in Miryang, south-east South Korea, say local media.

The fire is thought to have started in the emergency room at the Sejong Hospital which cares mostly for elderly people, Yonhap said.

Reports say more than 100 patients were inside the building and a neighbouring nursing home at the time.

Officials said about 40 more people were injured, and 11 were in a critical condition.

The fire is thought to have started in an emergency room, said fire chief Choi Man-woo.

He said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

"The victims came both from the hospital and the nursing home. Some died on their way to another hospital," AFP quoted him as saying.

According to Yonhap, 93 patients from the nursing home managed were safely evacuated.

Miryang is about 270km (168 miles) from the capital, Seoul.

Last year, 29 people in the South Korean city of Jecheon were killed and many injured after a fire broke out at a public gym.